Love Island's third season finale was aired live on Sunday night. During the series finale, show host Caroline Flack suffered a wardrobe malfunction as her fashion tape came unglued.

The 37-year-old host failed to notice the fashion faux pas. But her fans quickly took to Twitter to point out the fashion gaffe.

The presenter of ITV2's reality series donned a strapless black-coloured outfit with a deep plunging neckline that flashed her ample assets.

All the 32 castmates were reunited in the finale episode of the dating reality show as Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies won the reality show.

Meanwhile, Caroline sparked romance rumour along with one of the contestants 'Muggy' Mike Thalassitis. The duo has been rumoured to be getting close ever since he was voted out. In the show's afterparty, Mike took to Instagram to share a picture of him embracing Caroline.

Tagging her in the picture, he captioned it with a cheeky emoji: "Who really won Love Island".

#LoveIslandReunion @LoveIsland Caroline flack trying to be relevant is as akward as her dress #justsaying — Sophia Contonicola (@SophiaContonic1) July 30, 2017

Caroline flack needs to sack her stylist ❌ #Loveisland #Loveislandreunion — Becca (@Beckii_B27) July 30, 2017