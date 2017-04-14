The loss against Pusarla Venkata Sindhu at the India Open 2017 badminton final earlier in April made Spain's Carolina Marin come up with a very different plot to get past her Rio 2016 Olympics champion. Whatever the 23-year-old Marin planned, got executed with perfection on Friday.

Marin completely overwhelmed PV Sindhu 21-11 21-15 in the quarterfinals of the Singapore Open 2017 badminton quarterfinals.

The Spaniard started the match with enormous aggression as she went on to pick a flurry of points and quickly, in no time at all, reached a 7-2 lead in the first game. She kept cheering at the top of her voice after every single point won.

The lead quickly kept building. The score switched from 10-4 in favour of Marin to 16-4 and the crowd completely remained at awe with her showing.

At that point, Sindhu did try making a comeback as she won quite a few points, thanks to some challenges going her way and her smashes doing the talk.

However, Marin, who was looking pretty in pink on court on Friday, kept that aggression -- shouting at the top of her voice and fighting hard for every point. The first game was bossed by her in no time 21-11.

The momentum continued in the second game as well and interestingly, Sindhu nowhere looked to be at her best. The 21-year-old committed a lot of unforced errors and her movement and agility did not seem to match up at all with the performance she displayed in New Delhi during the India Open 2017.

From a 8-2 lead to a 17-9 score in no time, it was all a Marin show at the Singapore indoor stadium. Sindhu, like the first game, did try making a comeback of sorts by bringing small glimpses of her A-game but it didn't just remain her day.

Carolina Marin bossed the game 21-15 and the match was won the Spaniard in just about 33 minutes. Over to the semifinals for her.