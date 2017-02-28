Carnival float in Düsseldorf shows Donald Trump assaulting Statue of Liberty

  • February 28, 2017 16:33 IST
    By Storyful
Carnival float in Düsseldorf shows Donald Trump assaulting Statue of Liberty Close
A float at Germanys Rosenmontag (Rose Monday) carnival in Düsseldorf on Monday, 27 February, depicts the new American president sexually assaulting the Statue of Liberty. The traditional parade uses political satire for decoration, with Donald Trump, Brexit, Germanys upcoming election and the rise of populism being targeted.
