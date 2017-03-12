Caring dog adopts endangered tiger cubs

Three Malayan tiger cubs have found an unusual friend. Australian Shepherd Blakely is a fury companion for the bottle-raised cubs. He provides comfort, warmth and teaches the tiger babies manners. The six-year-old dog already is an experienced nanny. He has previously helped cheetahs, an ocelot, a takin, a warthog, wallabies, skunks and bat-eared foxes.
