- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
-
- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
Caring dog adopts endangered tiger cubs
Three Malayan tiger cubs have found an unusual friend. Australian Shepherd Blakely is a fury companion for the bottle-raised cubs. He provides comfort, warmth and teaches the tiger babies manners. The six-year-old dog already is an experienced nanny. He has previously helped cheetahs, an ocelot, a takin, a warthog, wallabies, skunks and bat-eared foxes.
Most popular