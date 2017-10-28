Cardi B and Offset have shut down all the breakup rumours by getting engaged live onstage. During the Powerhouse concert of Power 99 in Philadelphia, the Migos rapper dropped down to his knee to propose the Love And Hip Hop star.

The 25-year-old hip hop artist, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, could not hide her excitement when the Bad And Boujee hit maker waved a glittering eight-carat diamond ring. She danced around and shouted in surprise as her lover placed the jewellery on her left hand.

Cardi B also shared her excitement with over 12 million Instagram followers by adding a photo and a video of the ring to her stories. The image was accompanied with the words, "Jesus Christ I'm so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much .Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented.I can't wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together ❤❤."

Meanwhile, the short clip featured the Love And Hip Hop star holding the diamond ring. "I just want to go to sleep and wake up and make sure this ain't a dream.Thank you God for all these blessings .Thank you babe @offsetyrn God really sent you to me," she wrote.

The engagement of Cardi B and Offset sent many of their fans into a frenzy. "Man I hope offset and Cardi B beat all the odds lol," wrote an admirer of the hip hop artists.

"Didn't offset and Cardi B just break up like last week? Now they getting married..? Rich people are weird," twitter another fan.