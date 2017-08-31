Cardi B and Offset looks awesome together. Their fans are just waiting for an official announcement from the couple about the wedding.

There is already a buzz in the entertainment industry that the duo is ready to start a family in the near future. But people close to the hip hop artist claimed she is currently focusing on her career and has no plans to take her relationship with the Slippery singer to the next level.

"Cardi just spent some time with Offset and his son Kody and it made her fall even harder of him. The timing is not right for her to have a baby, she wants to focus on her career, but seeing what a good dad Offest is got her mind going. Now she's talking about when they have their kids together and how cute their babies will be," a source told Hollywood Life.

Also read Nicki Minaj flaunts her curves, slams Remy Ma in Make Love video

The industry insider also claimed that the couple is looking forward to a bright future together and have been discussing starting a family. "Cardi doesn't want a baby right now at all, but playing house for the day with her man was a huge turn on," the source added.

Meanwhile, another insider claimed that Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, has already discussed their engagement with the Love And Hip Hop star. But she is not ready to settle down in life.

"Honestly Offset would definitely make Cardi his wifey. They have talked about it, but Cardi isn't ready for all that just yet. She is focused on one thing right now, making those dollars and breaking out as a music superstar. She wants to be as big as Nicki [Minaj]! Until she's where she wants professionally, getting engaged will be on the back burner," the source added.