Chelsea face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in North London and look forward to a win to keep their Carabao Cup 2017-18 hopes alive. The first leg fixture between the Premier League juggernauts turned out goalless.

There have been two London derbies already this January 2018 but neither match produced a result.

While their Premier League fixture on January 3 resulted in a 2-2 draw, their first leg Carabao Cup fixture turned out goalless.

The second leg match on Wednesday could go into extra time and penalties if the score is deadlocked after 90 minutes of play.

Arsenal's new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan cannot feature in the match as the Armenian attacking midfielder already featured for Manchester United in the tournament this season. Except him, the others are eligible and fit enough to feature for the Gunners in the game.

Chelsea have two major players missing in the form of Spanish stars Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata. While the midfield maestro is out with a hamstring injury, Morata has a back injury.

Match schedule: Arsenal vs Chelsea

Date: January 24

Time: 8 pm GMT (1:30 am IST - Thursday)

Venue: Emirates Stadium

How to watch live

TV: Sky Sports, Now TV (UK); No broadcast (India)

Live streaming: Sky Go (UK), Arsenal Player (subscription needed)

Live scores: Twitter - Chelsea, Arsenal (worldwide)