Victoria's Secret model Cara Delevingne has bared it all for a futuristic photoshoot for the September issue if GQ magazine.

Pictures from the shoot show her channelling Jane Fonda's iconic character Barbarella, and the 24-year-old looks sensational.

One photograph has her in a see-through silver top and skirt, and the model seems to have gone commando as her bare bottom is clearly visible.

In another photograph, Delevingne is staring seductively into the camera, and the model-cum-actress has used her hands to cover her breasts. She completed the look with red thigh high boots and her pixie cut was replaced by platinum blunt bob.

Delevingne had shaved her head to play the role of a dying woman in Life In A Year. Interestingly, it was Delevingne who suggested shaving her head for the role.

"For the film, before I even got the project, I said to the directors, 'Look I want to shave my head for it, because when it's a part like that, to do with having cancer, I needed to feel what it would be like to have no hair," she said in May, according to Just Jared.

"And also in terms of the way you look, it's so important to feel beautiful. It doesn't matter if you don't have hair, it doesn't matter at all, and it was one of the most liberating things I've ever done. I don't know how long I'm going to keep my head shaved for, but I really like it," she added.

Just a few days back, Delevingne also opened up about her personal life and said most people don't understand when she says she's sexually fluid.

Talking to Glamour magazine, she said: "Once I spoke about my sexual fluidity, people were like, 'So you're gay.' And I'm like, 'No, I'm not gay.'"

"A lot of the friends I have who are straight have such an old way of thinking. It's 'So you're just gay, right?' [They] don't understand it. [If] I'm like, 'Oh, I really like this guy,' [they're like], 'But you're gay.' I'm like, 'No, you're so annoying!'"