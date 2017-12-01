The carmakers in India have reported robust growth in domestic volume sales for November 2017. Maruti Suzuki posted 14.1 percent increase, while Toyota's sale witnessed 13 percent growth last month.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 1,54,600 units in November 2017, growing 14.1 percent over the same period of last year. This includes 1,45,300 units in the domestic market and 9,300 units of exports. The company had sold a total of 135,550 units in November 2016.

The sales of Maruti's mini cars-- Alto and WagonR reported de-growth in November 2017. The carmaker posted a fall of 1.8 percent to 38,204 units against 38,886 units in the same period last year. The compact cars, Swift, Ritz, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S sales grew by 32.4 percent to 65,447 units against 49,431 units in the same period.

The sales of Maruti's mid-size cars, Ciaz also dipped by 26.2 percent to 4,009 units against 5,433 units in the same period last year.

Also read: India Electric Vehicle sales: Gujarat tops the list; West Bengal, UP, Rajasthan and Maharashtra not far behind

Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold a total of 12,734 units in the domestic market in November 2017. The company exported 686 units of the Etios series this month, clocking a total of 13,420 units.

It posted 13 percent growth when compared to the same period last year. In the month of November 2016, Toyota Kirloskar Motor had sold a total of 11,309 units in the domestic market. In addition, the company exported 1,284 units of the Etios series.

Commenting on the monthly sales, N. Raja, Director & Sr. Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "The November month has been promising for us with a double digit growth. TKM has sustained a positive growth since last three months. With maximum utilisation of Plant 1 and maintaining lean inventory, we are trying to reduce the waiting period of Innova and Fortuner for our customers. We are delighted that our legendary products Innova Crysta and Fortuner continue to witness strong demand in the market. The demand has grown every month since its launch last year in 2016. This positive growth reflects the confidence customers have on Toyota products delivering the best quality, comfort, safety to customers."