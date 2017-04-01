Nissan Motor India witnessed robust sales in March 2017, with the carmaker posting 21 percent rise in sales in the country. Nissan sold 5,309 units last month in India.

The domestic sales of the carmaker in fiscal year 2016-17 recorded a growth of 45 percent over the previous financial year. During this fiscal year, Nissan sold 57,315 units as opposed 39,393 units in FY2015.

Guillaume Sicard, president, Nissan India Operations, said, "FY2016 has been a remarkable year for Nissan India. We are delighted by the progress and the acceptance of our products and services by our customers. We have remained focused on sustaining and accelerating our performance and the team has worked hard to reach closer to our customers."

In India, Nissan has a portfolio of two brands -- Nissan and Datsun. While the company sells GO hatchback, GO+ MPV and redi-GO hatchback under the Datsun brand, the product portfolio of Nissan includes Micra, Micra Active, Sunny, Terrano and the iconic car, the GT-R. The redi-GO, the small hatch of Datsun, has been leading the sales chart of Nissan since its launch in the country. Nissan India plans to launch eight new products in India by 2021 and eyes a market share of 5 percent.

The next big launch of Nissan in India is expected to be the X-Trail hybrid SUV. India is the fourth market after Japan, Thailand and Indonesia, where Nissan would introduce the X-trail Hybrid and it is expected to be brought as completely built units (CBU) in India.

In March, Nissan launched the new avatar of its Terrano SUV in India with updated features. Priced in the range of Rs 9.99 lakh to 14.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new Terrano continues to get power from 1.6-litre petrol engine and 1.5 diesel engines that are offered in two states of tunes — 84bhp and 108bhp — coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox and 6-speed MT and AMT unit.