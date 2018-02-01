The first month of 2018 has gone past and automakers have high hopes for this year. After the bumpy ride in 2017 with the BS-IV switch, GST implementation and the addition of cess, the industry is now slowly returning to normalcy. The sales result for January 2018 is positive for most of the carmakers.

We have compiled manufacturer wise sales data for January 2018.

Maruti Suzuki

India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki continued its positive sales pattern in the new year as well. The Indo-Japanese outfit sold a total of 151,351 units in January 2018, growing 4.8 percent over the same period of last year. The company had sold a total of 144,396 units in January 2017.

Out of total sales, 140,600 units are sold in the domestic market with an increase in sales by 5.0 percent. With 10,751 units, exports have also risen by a marginal 2.8 percent. Powered by the increased sales of Vitara Brezza, the utility vehicles of Maruti Suzuki marked the highest growth last month at 26.8 percent with sales volumes of 20,693 units.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Japanese carmaker Toyota's Indian subsidiary, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), has registered a sales growth of 19 percent in January 2018 against the sales in January 2017. TKM sold a total of 12,351 units in the domestic market and exported 888 units of the Etios series last month, clocking a total of 13,239 units.

In January 2017, TKM had sold a total of 10,336 units in the domestic market and exported 916 units of its cars.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Utility vehicle major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has registered a sales of 23,686 passenger vehicles in January 2018, up by 17 percent over 20,169 units in January 2017. This comprises of 22,235 utility vehicles with 16 percent increase (19,217 units in January 2017) and 1,451 cars and vans with up 52 percent increase (952 units in January 2017).

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) registered the domestic sales of 45,508 units and exports of 10,708 units with cumulative sales of 56,216 units in January 2018 with a growth of 8.5 percent over January 2017.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors' passenger vehicles sales for January 2018 stood at 20,055 units as against 12,907 units, registering an impressive growth of 55 percent over the same month last year. The increasing demand for Tiago and Tigor along with Nexon and Hexa gaining traction in the UV Segment has done magic to the Tata Motors' sales. The passenger car segment registered a strong growth of 27 percent while the UV segment grew by 188 percent.

