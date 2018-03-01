The second month of 2018 saw carmakers steadily improving the sales numbers in India. The sales number of automakers in January 2018 was hopeful after a roller-coaster year that saw the BS-IV switch, GST implementation and the addition of cess. The February numbers for most of the automakers are positive and that indicates the industry is now slowly returning to normalcy.

We have compiled a list of sales data for February 2018.

Maruti Suzuki

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 149,824 units in February 2018 and registered 15 percent growth over the same period last year. This includes 137,900 units in the domestic market and 11,924 units of exports. The company sold a total of 130,280 units in February 2017.

The Indo-Japanese outfit's domestic sales in India reported a 13.3 percent growth with 136,648 unit sales led by premium hatchback Baleno and compact SUV Vitara Brezza.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Japanese carmaker Toyota's Indian subsidiary Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) sold a total of 12,705 units in February 2018. TKM sold 11,864 units in the domestic market and exported 841 units of the Etios series. In February 2017, TKM sold 11,543 units in the domestic market and exported 570 units of the Etios series. The domestic sales witnessed a growth of just three percent.

Ford

Ford India's sales (domestic and exports) in February 2018 stood at 23,965 vehicles as compared to 24,026 in the same month last year.

Ford claims its domestic business grew to 9,041 vehicles in February from 8,338 vehicles in the same month last year. Exports were at 14,924 units compared to 15,688 vehicles in February 2017.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors' passenger vehicle sales grew 45 percent with sales of 17,771 units in February 2018 against 12,272 units in the same month last year. New generation models like the Tiago and Tigor are the key models behind the spike along with the Nexon and Hexa gaining traction in the UV segment.

Tata Motors' overall sales grew by 38 percent at 58,993 units against 42,679 units due to the strong showing of its commercial and passenger vehicles business in the domestic market.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Homegrown automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) posted eight percent growth in its passenger vehicles sales (which includes UVs, cars, and vans). The company sold 22,389 units in February 2018 as against 20,717 units in February last year.

Commercial vehicle sales last month jumped 28 percent to 20,946 units compared to 16,383 units in the same month of 2017.

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the country's second-largest car manufacturer registered sold 44,505 units in the domestic market and exported 10,917 units, taking the total sales to 55,422 units for the month of February 2018. The domestic sales grew by 5.1 percent against 42,327 units in February 2017.