Have you been told that water wash service is no more available when you took your car for maintenance recently? If yes, then that is the new reality car owners in Bengaluru have to come to terms with.

Water-washing in Bengaluru's car servicing centres has been discontinued owing to environmental reasons; especially keeping in mind the city's increasingly endangered lakes.

Akshay (name changed), an agent with a service centre of a leading automobile brand on the Outer Ring Road told International Business Times, India: "Water washing is no more allowed since last one and half months. All service centres located within the radius of 35 kilometres of the endangered lakes have been instructed to stop providing water wash to cars. It is because they are getting dumped with chemicals and we all know that the lakes are catching fire quite frequently."

Though many customers have welcomed the move, not all are happy. "We bring the vehicle for a thorough cleaning. But the dry wash of the vehicles is not making it worth a lot of times. We have to arrange for water wash at our house regularly," said Ashok Som, owner of a small car who uses it for commuting to and fro office regularly.

The step is a positive one for sure. Besides doing the lakes some favour, it also saves water in a city like Bengaluru which struggles to remain wet during the summer days. We, however, need to back it up with other compassionate ways to protect the endangered lakes that were once the pride of the Garden City but are facing a big existential crisis.