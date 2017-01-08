Car bomb kills at least 12 and injures dozens in eastern Baghdad, Isis claims responsibility

  • January 8, 2017 15:35 IST
    By Reuters
Car bomb kills at least 12 and injures dozens in eastern Baghdad, Isis claims responsibility Close
Embed
At least 12 people were killed and 50 injured in a car bomb explosion in Baghdad. The blast took place on a vegetable market in the mainly Shia district of Jamila.Authorities have been criticised for a lack of security in the area.
loading image
IBT TV
U.S. marks 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbour
Most popular