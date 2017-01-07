- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
Car bomb in Syrias Azaz border town kills at least 43, say monitors
A fuel truck bomb has killed at least 43 people in the rebel-held Syrian town of Azaz. The explosion, outside an Islamic courthouse, also injured dozens more. Azaz is just 4 miles from the Turkish border and 20 miles north-west of Aleppo. 23 victims of the blast were brought to Turkish hospitals for treatment. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack but Azaz has recently been targeted by militants from Islamic State.
