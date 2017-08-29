French carmaker Renault has announced the launch of the Captur premium SUV in India in 2017. The premium SUV is expected to enter the market during the festive season, and will become the flagship product of the company here.

The India-spec model has widely been rumoured to be the Kaptur, which is on sale in Russia. The Kaptur is a four-wheel-driven crossover SUV designed and developed for emerging markets.

However, Renault India's announcement says the model here will be the Captur. If that confuses you, we have a clear answer.

The model coming to India is named Renault Captur. However, it is not the Captur on sale in European countries and based on Renault Clio's B platform. The India-spec Captur will be based on the Duster's M0 platform to keep the price in check.

The Russia-spec Kaptur is also based on the Duster's platform. Hence, the model coming to India is essentially the Kaptur. However, the India-spec SUV will adopt the European model's name starting with a C rather than a K.

Renault India already manufactures and sells the Duster in India, and hence bringing the Captur with the Duster's underpinning will be easier for the company.

The premium SUV is also expected to share powertrains with the Duster. In that case, the Captur will be powered by the 1.5-litre K9k diesel engine. The mill in the Duster is offered in two state of tune — 89bhp and 108bhp. The Captur may get the 108bhp tune.

Renault may also sell the Captur with the 1.5-litre petrol engine. Both engines will be mated to six-speed manual transmission. Renault may add a 4WD version and automatic gearbox options to the line-up later.

The SUV is expected to go up between Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass. Hence, prices may start from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).