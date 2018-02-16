Jayasurya's Captain is a sports biography on VP Sathyan, the former captain of the Indian football team. The movie is written and directed by Prajesh Sen, a former associate of Siddique. Anu Sithara is the female lead in the flick, which has Renji Panicker, Siddique, Saiju Kurup, Deepak Parambol, Lakshmi Sharma and others in the cast.

Mammootty has reportedly done a cameo in the movie along with renowned Malayalam sports commentator Shaiju Damodaran. The film has Gopi Sundar's music, Roby Varghese Raj's cinematography and Bijith Bala's editing.

Jayasurya is enacting the role of Sathyan and Anu Sithara is his wife Anitha Sathyan.

Story:

Sathyan was the captain of the Indian football team between 1991 and 1995. He played for Kerala Police, Mohammedan Sporting and Mohun Bagan in the centre back position. He also served as the Indian coach in 2002. To everybody's shock, he committed suicide in Chennai due to depression in 2006.

Now, his life and times are being covered in Jayasurya's Captain. The movie has generated a lot of buzz with its promos. Will it live up to the viewers' expectations? Find it in their words below:

