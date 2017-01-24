Attention Marvel Fans!

Marvel's diary is jam-packed for the year. While the media house prepares for the releases of two movies this year – Spiderman: The Home coming and Thor: Ragnarok, it's also busy with the production schedule of Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.

Let's talk about Black Panther first. The production of the film kicked off last week. Giving fans a sneak peek, Marvel co-president Louis D'Esposito shared an awesome behind-the scene picture from the sets of the movie. The picture shows a new and improved logo of the movie. The logo vaguely resembles the logo of Marvel's last year release- Captain America: Civil War.

Black Panther is set to release in 2018. The film will be directed by Ryan Coogler with Chadwick Boseman in the lead role. The images from the sets have also confirmed that Sherlock star Martin Freeman will also be part of the film. Freeman, who made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain America: Civil War, will reprise his role as Everett Ross in Black Panther.

FIRST BLACK PANTHER set pictures shows Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira , Lupita Nyong'o & Martin Freeman ! pic.twitter.com/TZfmywAh0P — Best of Marvel (@thebestofmarvel) January 21, 2017

The shooting for Avengers: Infinity War also have begun as the makers teased fans with a picture of vanity vans from the sets on Instagram captioned: Day #1 of Infinity. The picture was also shared on Facebook by directors Joe and Anthony Russo. However, Marvel chose to limit the hint to a bunch of trailers. Marvel will also wrap up the shoot of the untitled sequel of Infinity War soon. The Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to release on May 4, 2018, and the sequel on May 3, 2019.

The stars confirmed for the Avengers include Robert Downey Jr, Steve Rogers, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth and Elizabeth Olsen.