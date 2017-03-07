The foreign media did it again. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has again been addressed as Priyanka Chopra by some local media, when the actress was exiting an airport in Los Angeles.

A video has come up where Deepika is seen emerging out of an airport in LA. Some local media present outside the airport tried to engage Deepika but mistakenly addressed her Priyanka.

One of the reporters tried to attract Deepika's attention saying "Hello Priyanka". However, the XXX: The Return of Xander Cage actress did not pay attention and hailed the car. This is not the first time foreign media mistook Deepika as Priyanka.

She was addressed as Priyanka during the promotions of XXX: The Return of Xander Cage as well by some foreign media. We wonder if it is so hard to tell one from the other.

Similar goof-up was made by a UK-based tabloid when Deepika was spotted with ace Tennis star Novak Djokovic in 2016. The daily did not mention Deepika's name and instead addressed her as the "female companion" of Djokovic.

While Deepika was recently seen in her debut Hollywood movie XXX: The Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel, PeeCee will soon make her international movie debut in Baywatch-starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Afron.

Check the video where Deepika was addressed as Priyanka: