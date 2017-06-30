What took Canon so long? The Japanese technology giant released its entry-level full-frame camera EOS 6D DSLR in September 2012, but it remained silent for more than four years, not following its usual tradition of releasing an upgraded version every two years. After years of waiting, the company has released EOS 6D Mark II DSLR camera.

Is it worth the wait? Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR camera has several feature upgrades over its predecessor EOS 6D DLSR. It targets budding photographers who want to go beyond creative DSLR photography skills, and here are key differences with its predecessor in terms of specifications:

Canon EOS 6D Mark II key specifications

- 26.2 Megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor

- Optical Viewfinder with a 45-point All Cross-type AF System1

- Dual Pixel CMOS AF with phase-detection & Full HD 60p

- DIGIC 7 image processor with ISO 100-40000 range

- Vari-angle touchscreen, 3.0-inch LCD

- Built-in Wi-Fi 2, NFC3, Bluetooth 4 and GPS technology

- High-speed continuous shooting at up to 6.5 fps

- Dust and water-resistant

Canon EOS 6D DSLR key specifications

- 20.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor

- 11-point AF including a high-precision centre cross-type AF point with EV-3 sensitivity

- Full-Frame 1080p Full HD Video

- DIGIC 5+ Image Processor with wide ISO range from 100-25600

- 3.0-inch Clear View LCD monitor with 1,040,000 dot VGA resolution and 170-degree viewing angle

- Built-in Wireless, Wi-Fi, GPS

- 4.5 fps continuous shooting

Pricing

The EOS 6D Mark II DSLR camera retail price is $1,999 for body only, $3,099 with the Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM II lens and $2,599 with the Canon EF 24-105mm f/3.5-5.6 STM lens. It is expected to be made available for purchase in late July. So, we are not sure who much it will cost when it hits the stores.

On the other hand, the Canon EOS 6D DSLR camera is priced at $1399 for body only in Canon Store. The estimated retail price at the time of the announcement was $2,099 for body only and $2,899 with Canon's EF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM zoom lens.