According to Metro, the police found body parts including meat and skin throughout their house in southern Russia. Frozen body parts were found in seven packs and some amount of "meat" was found in jars, preserved like pickles.

The story unfolded after construction worker Roman Khomyakov on September 11 went to the police station in the Krasnodar Region of southern Russia after seeing greatly disturbing images on a phone he found on the street.

One of the suspects has been identified as Dmitry Bakshaev. The 35-year-old reportedly started eating human flesh since 1999. His wife, Natalia, 42, has also been arrested after the discovery of the evidence at their home in Krasnodar.

There were some gruesome pictures issued by prosecutors including one where someone's head was placed on a platter surrounded by oranges. Another picture showed one of the suspects with a severed hand in their mouth.

According to sources in the Russian Investigative Committee, which is probing the case, Bakshaev and his wife had stored the remains of the dead humans in their fridge and freezer as well as in a cellar.

The police also found a bucket and a bag containing body parts. They have also found a bag that contains alleged possessions of one of the victims. The couple reportedly used a drug their victims to knock them out.

A local reportedly said: "Each time we tried to enter their room, they started wild shouting and crying. Natalia is a scandalous woman, aggressive, so we did not risk it."

After going through the selfies of the suspects with the victims, Natalia Smyatskaya, senior assistant to the head of Krasnodar Investigative Committee, confirmed that one of the pictured dead women had been identified and that they are looking into other murder cases to see if they are linked to it.