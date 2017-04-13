Festival de Cannes has announced the complete line up of feature films to be showcased at Cannes Film Festival this year. The annual film festival will be held from May 17 to May 28.
Also Read: Deepika Padukone not to attend Cannes Film Festival 2017, here's why
Aquaman actress Nicole Kidman has a strong presence in the official selection list including The Killing of a Sacred Deer, starring Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman, The Beguiled directed by Sofia Coppola and two episodes of Jane Campion's Top of the Lake. The Big Little Lies actress's How to Talk to Girls at Parties, based on Neil Gaiman's short story, will also be showcased at the film fest.
Cannes Film Festival 2017 will see the works of American directors including Sofia Coppola, Noah Baumbach, and Todd Haynes to mark it's 70th anniversary. Fresh offerings from auteurs like Michael Hazanavicius, Lynne Ramsay, and Andrey Zvyagintsev will also compete for the prestigious Palme d'Or.
Virtual reality project from Alejandro Iñárritu and special screenings of two television projects– two episodes of David Lynch's "Twin Peaks" revival and season two of Jane Campion's "Top of the Lake"– will be held as part of the fest.
Festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux announced 49 films from 29 countries, including 12 women directors and nine feature debuts.
Here's the complete list:
Competition:
Wonderstruck, Todd Haynes
Le Redoutable, Michel Hazanavicius
Geu-Hu (The Day After), Hong Sangsoo
Hikari (Radiance), Naomi Kawase
The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Yorgos Lanthimos
A Gentle Creature, Sergei Loznitsa
Jupiter's Moon, Kornél Mundruczó
L'amant Double, François Ozon
You Were Never Really Here, Lynne Ramsay
Good Time, Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie
Loveless, Andrey Zvyagintsev
The Meyerowitz Stories, Noah Baumbach
Ismael's Ghosts, Arnaud Desplechin
Out of Competition:
Blade of the Immortal, Takashi Miike
How to Talk to Girls at Parties, John Cameron Mitchell
Un Certain Regard:
Barbara, Mathieu Amalric
La Novia del Desierto, Cecilia Atán, Valeria Pivato
Jeune Femme, Léonor Serraille
Lerd (Dregs), Mohammad Rasoulof
En Attendant Les Hirondelles (The Nature Of Time), Karim Moussaui
Anpo Suru Shinryakusha (Before We Vanish), Kurosawa Kiyoshi
Out, Gyorgy Kristof
Posoki (Directions), Stephan Komandarev
Western, Valeska Grisebach
Las Hijas De Abril (April's Daughter), Michel Franco
Fortunata (Lucky), Sergio Castellitto
L'atelier, Laurent Cantet
Aala Kaf Ifrit (Beauty and the Dogs), Kaouther Ben Hania
Tesnota (Closeness), Kantemir Balagov
Midnight Screenings:
The Villainess – Jung Byung-Gil
The Merciless – Byun Sung-Hyun
Special Screenings:
An Inconvenient Sequel – Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk
12 Jours – Raymond Depardon
They – Anahita Ghazvinizadeh
Clair's Camera – Hong Sang-soo
Promised Land – Eugene Jarecki
Napalm – Claude Lanzmann
Demons in Paradise – Jude Ratman
Sea Sorrow – Vanessa Redgrave
Special Screenings – Events:
Twin Peaks – David Lynch (first two episodes)
24 Frames – Abbas Kiarostami
Come Swim – Kristen Stewart
Top of the Lake: China Girl – Jane Campion, Ariel Kleiman
Carne y arena – Alejandro González Iñárritu
The Cannes Film Festival will take place between May 17 and 28.
Courtesy: Telegraph, Variety and The Film Stage.