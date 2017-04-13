Festival de Cannes has announced the complete line up of feature films to be showcased at Cannes Film Festival this year. The annual film festival will be held from May 17 to May 28.

Aquaman actress Nicole Kidman has a strong presence in the official selection list including The Killing of a Sacred Deer, starring Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman, The Beguiled directed by Sofia Coppola and two episodes of Jane Campion's Top of the Lake. The Big Little Lies actress's How to Talk to Girls at Parties, based on Neil Gaiman's short story, will also be showcased at the film fest.

Cannes Film Festival 2017 will see the works of American directors including Sofia Coppola, Noah Baumbach, and Todd Haynes to mark it's 70th anniversary. Fresh offerings from auteurs like Michael Hazanavicius, Lynne Ramsay, and Andrey Zvyagintsev will also compete for the prestigious Palme d'Or.

Virtual reality project from Alejandro Iñárritu and special screenings of two television projects– two episodes of David Lynch's "Twin Peaks" revival and season two of Jane Campion's "Top of the Lake"– will be held as part of the fest.

Festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux announced 49 films from 29 countries, including 12 women directors and nine feature debuts.

Here's the complete list:

Competition:

Wonderstruck, Todd Haynes

Le Redoutable, Michel Hazanavicius

Geu-Hu (The Day After), Hong Sangsoo

Hikari (Radiance), Naomi Kawase

The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Yorgos Lanthimos

A Gentle Creature, Sergei Loznitsa

Jupiter's Moon, Kornél Mundruczó

L'amant Double, François Ozon

You Were Never Really Here, Lynne Ramsay

Good Time, Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie

Loveless, Andrey Zvyagintsev

The Meyerowitz Stories, Noah Baumbach

Ismael's Ghosts, Arnaud Desplechin

Out of Competition:

Blade of the Immortal, Takashi Miike

How to Talk to Girls at Parties, John Cameron Mitchell

Un Certain Regard:

Barbara, Mathieu Amalric

La Novia del Desierto, Cecilia Atán, Valeria Pivato

Jeune Femme, Léonor Serraille

Lerd (Dregs), Mohammad Rasoulof

En Attendant Les Hirondelles (The Nature Of Time), Karim Moussaui

Anpo Suru Shinryakusha (Before We Vanish), Kurosawa Kiyoshi

Out, Gyorgy Kristof

Posoki (Directions), Stephan Komandarev

Western, Valeska Grisebach

Las Hijas De Abril (April's Daughter), Michel Franco

Fortunata (Lucky), Sergio Castellitto

L'atelier, Laurent Cantet

Aala Kaf Ifrit (Beauty and the Dogs), Kaouther Ben Hania

Tesnota (Closeness), Kantemir Balagov

Midnight Screenings:

The Villainess – Jung Byung-Gil

The Merciless – Byun Sung-Hyun

Special Screenings:

An Inconvenient Sequel – Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk

12 Jours – Raymond Depardon

They – Anahita Ghazvinizadeh

Clair's Camera – Hong Sang-soo

Promised Land – Eugene Jarecki

Napalm – Claude Lanzmann

Demons in Paradise – Jude Ratman

Sea Sorrow – Vanessa Redgrave

Special Screenings – Events:

Twin Peaks – David Lynch (first two episodes)

24 Frames – Abbas Kiarostami

Come Swim – Kristen Stewart

Top of the Lake: China Girl – Jane Campion, Ariel Kleiman

Carne y arena – Alejandro González Iñárritu

The Cannes Film Festival will take place between May 17 and 28.

Courtesy: Telegraph, Variety and The Film Stage.