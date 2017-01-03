Bruno Delgadillo, a young boy in the United States, used to suffer around 300 epileptic seizures a day. Now, his mother Jacel Delgadillo says consuming cannabis oil has brought his condition under control.

Bruno was earlier provided with various treatments, but instead of enhancing his health, the condition deteriorated. "He has been through so many medications that had put him through vegetative states," Jacel was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

She was almost arrested by the cops as she surpassed Florida's legal limits of medicinal cannabis dosage to her son. "I do not care what anybody says. I would rather have my child on medical cannabis and have him be a child than seeing his body seize and tremble every other minute," she added.

Florida is also planning to reduce the restrictions on medical cannabis after 71 percent people voted to support an amendment to the state constitution.

Cannabis' potential to cure and treat numerous ailments has been highlighted in numerous research conducted in the US and other parts of the world. The story of cannabis oil improving Bruno's health and its ability of combating other illnesses is making various US states think about legalising it for medicinal purposes.

Though cannabis use has now been legalised by above 50 American states, it is still considered illegal for any sort of usage and labelled as a narcotic drug by the federal government. This action of the government has hampered the researches being conducted to test its medicinal ability.

Meanwhile in the UK, the medicines regulator is planning to classify cannabidiol or cannabis-infused products as medicines from this year onwards, Sky News reported.