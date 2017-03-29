Canadian national John Szlazak, who had gone missing in Maoist hotbed Sukma in Chhattisgarh was found in Arlampalli forests in the state. He will be brought to Sukma by Wednesday (March 29) evening.

Szlazak arrived in Mumbai in February 2017 and travelled to Telangana. He was reportedly on a cycling expedition and carried food with him.

The police said that he is safe and may have been detained by the local tribals who were unable to understand his language.

"John is safe. We have not met him but have traced his whereabouts. The tribals, finding a foreigner in their habitat might have got suspicious as they didn't understand the language the Canadian national was speaking. So, the villagers (or may be the lower cadres of Maoists-Jan Militia) perhaps didn't allow him to go. He appears to have crossed the border of Telangana to reach Sukma via Pamed village in Usoor block of Bijapur district", Sukma district police chief Abhishek Meena told The New Indian Express.

The Bastar police are trying to figure out a way to bring him back without sending the security force due to "security reasons". Many police officials have been killed in Maoist gunfire in Chhattisgarh.

"We are exploring ways to ensure his safe arrival at Sukma district headquarters and later at Jagdalpur", Bastar DIG P Sunderraj told The New Indian Express.

Szlazak will also be interrogated by the Sukma police over his intention to visit the place.

According to Sunderraj, he should have got his name and whereabouts registered in a police station but none had any record of him.

"He didn't even get himself registered at any police station in Telangana, which might possibly be owing to his ignorance or otherwise. That we will find out", Sunderraj said.

Szlazak is likely to reach Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, in a day.