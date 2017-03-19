Canadian teacher Maggie MacDonnell wins $1m prize for work in remote Artic communities

Canadian teacher Maggie MacDonnell wins $1m prize for work in remote Artic communities Close
Canadian teacher Maggie MacDonnell spent six years working with children in a remote Arctic Inuit community has won a $1m (£810,000) prize at a ceremony in Dubai.
loading image
IBT TV
Gordon Brown proposes 'third option' for Scotland's proposed independence referendum
Most popular