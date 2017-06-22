A Canadian snipers bullet traveled 3,450 meters—over two miles—and took less than 10 seconds to reach its target: a fighter for the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) in Iraq. A member of Canadas Joint Task Force 2—part of the U.S.-led coalition that is taking the fight to Isis in Iraq—made the kill during an operation that took place within the last month in Iraq, sources told The Globe and Mail. The identity of the sniper and his observer was kept anonymous for operational security reasons.