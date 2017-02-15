After months of speculations, it is finally confirmed that Canadian singer Justin Bieber will perform in Mumbai, India. Bieber will perform in India as a part of his Purpose Tour.

The singer's Purpose Tour concert will take place on May 10 at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, White Fox India, sole official promoters of the global pop icon's Purpose World Tour, confirmed the news.

According to Mid-Day, India is Bieber's dream destination and he wanted to visit Mumbai since the time he turned 18. And now, during the Purpose Tour, he will spend quality time in Mumbai.

"Justin Bieber is the biggest artist of our time and attracts a universal fan base across all ages. This tour is one of the most successful in the world at the moment and will further enhance India's current cultural repertoire," Arjun Jain, director, White Fox India, told The Quint.

"He enjoys over 80 per cent dedicated fan following in India and we envisage one of the biggest live events of the year," Jain added.

The Canadian singer's performance in Mumbai will have a desi touch. According to reports, the organisers will try to give his Purpose Tour an Indian touch to "get a taste of Indian culture and performing arts."

"Justin has been wanting to come to India for a long time. He will be travelling to Mumbai from Dubai and is expected to be here for at least two days. All those rumours about the tour being cancelled owing to his 'hefty fees' are not true," Jain told The Times of India.

Reports also suggest that Bollywood celebrities will perform before Bieber comes on stage for his performance. "Nothing has been confirmed yet, but AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh, along with a host of Bollywood biggies such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, are most likely to be roped in to perform and host the concert. The opening acts will also feature a few international artists since it will be a day-long affair," a source told TOI.

Where to book tickets for his concert

The tickets of his India Purpose Tour will be available in India. Fans can book the tickets, which will go on sale on February 22, on Book My Show and the tickets will be priced at Rs 4,000.