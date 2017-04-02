Did you know Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry went to the same school? Last month, the sarcastic Chandler Bing appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed that the two not only went to school together, the actor beat up the political heartthrob. How rude!

Well, now that it is out in the open, the Canadian Prime Minister took to twitter to call out the actor and challenge him for a rematch. Wait for it, things get juicy! The nice Prime Minister did not show mercy when he sent out the tweet. Read his tweet below!

Prime Minister Trudeau addressed the incident and tweeted: "I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @Matthew Perry." Ouch! That was surprise comeback.

While Perry has not responded to the tweet, we believe it could just be an April Fools' joke addressed to the actor and everyone following the whole incident.

I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry? — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 1, 2017

But why did Perry beat up Trudeau in school? Sharing the throwback incident, Perry recalled the whole scene to Kimmel.

"My friend, who was also in the fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau. We both beat him up. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't, so it was pure jealousy," he admitted.

What was Perry even thinking? Justin Trudeau was the son of the Canadian Prime Minister when he was beaten up. Ashamed of the whole thing now, Perry said, "I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up. You know, I'm not bragging about this. This is terrible. I was a stupid kid; I didn't want to beat him up."

While Perry's reply is awaited, it looks like Twitter has spoken for the FRIENDS star in a typical Chandler Bing style! Have a look:

