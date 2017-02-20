Canadian MP issues appeal after surge of asylum seekers crossing from United States

  February 20, 2017
    By Storyful
Canadian MP issues appeal after surge of asylum seekers crossing from United States
Canadian MP Ted Falk has appealed to Ottawa to take action over people crossing the border in a remote Manitoba farming town to claim asylum in Canada. It was reporter that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) had detained 22 people crossing the Canadian border at Emerson, from either North Dakota or Minnesota on February 18 and 19 alone
