Canadian man aims to fly into space using helium balloons

A Canadian man was fined $20,000 for using more than 100 helium balloons attached to his lawn chair to fly over Calgary in July 2015. 27-year-old Daniel Boria, whose stunt was meant to promote his cleaning company, published a trailer for his proposed next stunt, attempting to break the world record for the highest-altitude free-fall jump from 140,000ft.
