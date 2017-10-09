This actress was one of the proteges of superstar Salman Khan, who launched her in a film released in 2005. Her innocent and cute looks wooed many and she was praised for her performance in the film.

After her striking debut in Bollywood, the actress went on to star opposite Salman Khan's younger brother Sohail Khan in a movie in 2006. However, it tanked at the box office, which had a major impact on her acting career.

Having tasted failure so early in her career, the actress decided to take a break from Bollywood as she feared she was too young for movies and that she needed to be more mature to start working in the film industry.

After a couple of years of waiting, she forayed into the southern film industry with the Telugu film Ullasamga Utsahamga which turned out to be a massive hit. She was bestowed with the Santosham Best Debut Actress Award for her performance in the film.

This was followed with a string of flops to her name but soon she revived her career when her film Simha with Balakrishna turned out to be a blockbuster in 2010.

The actress has stayed away from the Hindi film industry for quite a while now. But the 29-year-old is all set to make a comeback with the music video "Ishq Waali Baarish" which is being produced by Arshiya Khan and Mohd Javed.

She is quite active on social media, and keeps her fans updated with her recent photographs.

Earlier this year, she was seen partying with the West Indies cricket team a few days before the beginning of the ICC World Twenty20.

Can you guess who this celebrity is?

Hint: She bears a striking resemblance with the winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant, who later went on to become one of the leading ladies of Bollywood. Some say this was the reason Salman chose this individual for the 2005 film.