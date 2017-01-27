Xiaomi stormed Indian smartphone market in 2014 with its feature-rich handset, the Redmi 1s. The device not only did well in this price-conscious market, but also set a good precedent for Xiaomi's other devices, including the premium models.

However, things have changed drastically over the years with almost all the mobile phone manufacturing companies, including Samsung, Lenovo, Motorola, LeEco and others joining the "budget smartphone race." This means the just released Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will have to fight with devices like Moto G4 Plus, Lenovo K5 Note, OnePlus X and LeEco Le 2 that are already available in the Indian market.

[READ: Which mid-range smartphone should you buy in India?]

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 4GB RAM+64GB variant of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999, while the Moto G4 Plus costs Rs 13,499, Lenovo K5 Note is priced at Rs. 13,499, OnePlus X costs Rs. 14,999, and LeEco Le 2 costs 11,999.

The Redmi Note 4 sports a 5.5-inch screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, runs Android Marshmallow operating system, and comes packed with a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage coupled with expandable memory up to 128GB via micro SD card storage. It also features a 13MP camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, a 5MP front-snapper with an f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide angle view of field, new Beautify app with smart and pro mode, and a 4,100mAh battery.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has an edge over its competitors with more powerful battery, storage and RAM. Its display and OS are identical with that of Moto G4 Plus, Lenovo K5 Note and LeEco Le 2. OnePlus X has a smaller screen but boasts of a better screen resolution with 441 ppi pixel density compared to 401 ppi seen in other devices.

OnePlus X stands out in terms of processor with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801, while Moto G4 Plus and LeEco Le 2 have superior camera.

Overall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 seems to enjoy a slight advantage over its competitors with not only its aggressive pricing but also with its rich features. Can it beat its competitors in Indian market? Possibly, but only time can tell this!