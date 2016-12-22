Xiaomi is going to refresh its laptop lineup after unveiling the first product, the Mi Notebook Air, in July. If the rumours are to be believed, the upcoming laptop will be branded under a new series called Mi Notebook Pro.

Xiaomi has already sent out invites for the upcoming launch of its new laptop at an event on December 23. There is nothing much to go by on the new Mi Notebook Pro, except that it will have built-in 4G LTE support to connect to the internet anywhere.

Xiaomi's Mi Notebook Air was widely associated with Apple's MacBook Air for its design, and of course the name. While there are plenty of rumours about what to expect from the upcoming "Pro" variant, it seems the Chinese tech giant is taking after the MacBook Pro on this one.

According to Xiaomi Today, the high-end Mi Notebook Pro will carry a hefty price tag of ¥6,000, which roughly translates to Rs. 58,600. In comparison, Apple's MacBook Pro 2016 3x more expensive, but adds value with its exclusive features like Touch Bar, which is not likely to come in the Mi Notebook Pro.

If the price tag for the Mi Notebook Pro seems too high, Xiaomi is going to justify that with matching specs. As per the leaked report, the Mi Notebook pro will arrive in two variants with 12.5-inch and 13.3-inch screens. The top-of-the-line spec-sheet is going to be made up of an Intel i7-6700HQ processor, which is based on 14nm process technology and clocks four cores up to 3.5Ghz, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB storage. This configuration makes it ideal for hardcore gaming as well.

In addition to that, Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro is going to feature a 4K resolution display, which will truly bring out each pixel on the screen for optimum viewing experience. But it remains to be seen how Xiaomi will tackle the battery life on this high-end laptop.

Since the official launch of the Mi Notebook Pro is on Friday, we'll know everything for sure then. The question remains whether the company would launch the laptop in India, which is yet to witness the official launch of the first laptop Mi Notebook Air. So we are a bit skeptical here on hearing about anything related to India-specific release on Friday's launch.