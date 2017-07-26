In what could be seen as a move to counter Reliance Jio's disruptive data plans over the last several months, Vodafone has introduced yet another attractive 3G/4G data tariff plan for its customers.

All the major telecom operators in India, including Vodafone has come out with several data tariff plans ever since Reliance Jio offered free unlimited 4G data for three months to its customers in October last year before introducing a similar offer. It forced other telecom operators to come up with strategies to retain their existing subscribers.

Vodafone India has introduced Rs 244 tariff plan that offers 70GB of high-speed 3G/4G data with a cap of 1GB per day for a period of 70 days. The plan also comes with free unlimited voice calls within Vodafone network for 70 days.

However, only new users of the network can avail this offer through first recharge coupon (FRC). The existing Vodafone customers too can enjoy this offer but it is limited only for 35 days, which means they can avail 1GB of 3G/4G data daily for 35 days for recharge of Rs 244. The beneficiaries of the FRC too will get the offer only for 35 days after the validity of the first recharge expires.

Vodafone also has another attractive plan that offers 56GB of 4G data for 56 days with a cap of 1GB of data per day for a recharge of Rs 346. It also comes with unlimited voice calls to all network (call limited to 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes per week). However, only users of 4G devices can avail this offer.

But can Vodafone's latest 4G data tariff plan beat Reliance Jio's offer? Now, check out what Jio has to offer.

Reliance Jio offers unlimited 4G data for 84 days with a cap of 1GB per day to its existing and new Prime subscribers for a recharge of Rs 399. It comes with free voice calls to all operators and MyJio app services. There is also Rs 349 plan that offers 20GB of 4G data with a validity of 56 days.

Jio Prime members who had availed Summer Surprise offer can still avail Dhan Dhana Dhan plan. It offers that offers unlimited 4G data for 56 days with a cap of 1GB per day. This Rs 309 plan also offers free voice calls to all operators. Rs 509 plan also comes with similar offers except that consumers get 2GB of 4G data per day for 56 days.