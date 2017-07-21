Krystal Jung surely is grateful to have a friend in Park Shin Hye. Krystal on Thursday took to her Instagram page to post a snap of a coffee truck that Shin Hye had sent to her on the sets of Bride of the Water God, and the actress seems to be touched by her The Heirs co-star's gesture.

"We've done nothing wrong," Krystal captioned a picture of her sipping coffee, a reference to the banner on the coffee truck that reads, "We've done nothing wrong except to look too pretty. Please look after our pretty Soo Jung. Love from Shin Hye."

Although The Heirs wrapped up in 2013, the two actresses seem to have developed a strong bond that they have managed to retain.

Interestingly, Krystal is not the only friend Shin Hye made while filming The Heirs.

On how they became friends, Woo Bin previously said: "I actually don't make friends with 1990-ers. So Shin Hye told me to call her 'sunbae' (senior). Then I agreed to be friends with her, and thank goodness we decided to become friends because I was able to act very comfortably because of that. It became easier to act as I looked into her eyes. Also, since she's been acting for 10 years, I have a lot to learn from her."

Meanwhile, rumours swirling around hints at Shin Hye and Lee Min Ho reuniting for a sequel to The Heirs. However, there is yet to be any official confirmation regarding this.