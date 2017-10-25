Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is one of the best budget smartphones currently available in the market and is reportedly the best-selling smartphone in India in the first half of this year. It has been ruling emerging markets without strong competitors for a few months now but it appears that the new BLU Vivo 8L can give it a run for its money. One thing is for sure – selfie lovers will love this new BLU smartphone with 20MP front-snapper.

The BLU Vivo 8L sports a 5.3-inch HD In-Cell display with 720x1280 resolution (277ppi pixel density), measures 150.5x74.4x8.0mm in dimension, weighs 161g and features fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek MT6753 processor clocking at 1.3GHz, an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, a 3GB RAM, a 32GB internal memory expandable by up to 64GB via microSD card, and a 4,000mAh battery with 5V/2A quick charger.

The BLU Vivo 8L is specially designed for selfie lovers. It has a 20MP front-snapper with LED Flash and a 13MP Sony IMX 258 main camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED Flash.

The handset is currently available for purchase on Amazon for $149.99, which is around Rs 9,770 when converted to the Indian rupee at current rate.

It belongs to the same price category as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, which is priced at Rs 9,999 for 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant. So, it is obvious that the handsets will clash in the Indian market.

It may be mentioned that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and runs Android Marshmallow operating system (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat). It also features a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field, and a 4,100mAh battery.