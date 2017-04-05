Samsung has finally released its budget smartphone, the Galaxy J3 Pro, in India almost a year after it was launched in China. It will be exclusively available through Paytm starting Thursday, April 6.

The device comes with a price tag of Rs 8,490 (around $130), which means it will take on some popular devices like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 2GB RAM+16GB ROM (Rs 9,999), Moto G Play (Rs 8,999) and Lenovo K6 Power (Rs 9,999) that are currently available in India.

Here is a specification comparison of the devices to give you a clear picture of what they have to offer and help you choose one that suits your taste:

Display

The Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro sports a 5.0-inch HD Super AMOLED display with 1,280x720 pixels (294 ppi pixel density), whereas the Lenovo K6 Power has a 5.0-inch full-HD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (441 ppi pixel density) and Moto G4 Play features a 5.0-inch HD IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (294 ppi pixel density). The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has an edge over the others with a bigger display and decent screen resolution -- 5.5-inch screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density).

Processor

The Galaxy J3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor, while Lenovo K6 Power has Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and Moto G Play has Qualcomm Snapdragon 410. However, the Redmi Note 4 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset.

Software

The Galaxy J3 runs Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system, whereas the Moto G Play, Redmi Note 4 and Lenovo K6 Power have Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Storage

The Galaxy J3 Pro, Moto G4 Play, Redmi Note 4 (cheaper variant) and Lenovo K6 Power (cheaper variant) share same storage -- 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card) and 2GB RAM.

Camera

The Galaxy J3 Pro mounts an 8MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus and LED flash and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, while the Redmi Note 4 boasts of a 13MP camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP front-snapper with an f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide angle view of field.

The Moto G4 Play has an 8MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, autofocus and LED flash, and 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, whereas the Lenovo K6 Power has 13MP main camera with phase detection autofocus and LED flash, and an 8MP front-snapper.

Battery

The Redmi Note 4 stands out in terms of battery with a 4,100mAh, closely followed by a 4,000mAh seen in the K6 Note, 2,800mAh in the Moto G4 Play and 2,650mAh in the Galaxy J3 Pro.

Conclusion: It is not going to be a cakewalk for the Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro, as it doesn't have much to offer in terms of features. The Redmi Note 4 is the clear winner with bigger display, more powerful processor, good camera and a 4,100mAh battery.