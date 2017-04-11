The mid-range smartphone showdown in India has intensified over the last few weeks as major manufacturers have come up with new handsets, offering impressive specs and features at a reasonable price. When Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy C7 Pro on Friday, it made its intensions clear: to offer a device with an "unparalleled multitasking and multimedia experience" in a crowded market which is dominated by the likes of OnePlus and Motorola.

The metal-clad Galaxy C7 Pro is currently available in navy blue and gold colour options on Amazon India for Rs. 27,990. At this price point, the new Samsung phone with an ultra-slim body will have to face devices like the OnePlus 3T (Rs. 29,999) and Moto Z Play (Rs. 24,999) in the ring, and win the bout to prove itself as a smart buy for consumers.

With a dimension of 156.5mm (height) x 77.2mm (width) x 7.0mm (thickness) the Galaxy C7 Pro is slightly slimmer than the OnePlus 3T (152.7 x 74.7 x 7.3mm). But it's the Moto Z Play which is the slimmest of them all with a form factor measuring 156.4mm x 76.4mm x 6.9mm. However, if you are looking for light-weight device, OnePlus 3T will top the list weighing 158 grams. With 172 grams, the Galaxy C7 Pro is the heaviest while the Moto Z Play weighs up 165 grams.

The large screen on the Galaxy C7 Pro is an eye-catcher. It's a 5.7-inch full HD Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels at a pixel density of 386 ppi. While both the OnePlus 3T and the Moto Z Play offer similar display specs with the same resolution at 401 ppi, it's the former that gives the Galaxy C7 Pro a run for its money when the screen to body ration is concerned.

The screen to body ration in the Samsung phone is 73.96 percent, compared to 72.94 percent in the OnePlus 3T and 69.63 percent in the Moto Z Play.

When it comes to storage capability, the Galaxy C7 Pro comes with an internal memory of 64 GB which is expandable up to 256 GB. Although the Moto Z Play features 64 GB of internal storage, users can expand it up to 2 TB. The OnePlus 3T, on the other hand, gives you 64 GB internal memory, but it's not expandable. So, if storage is the main criteria for you while buying a smartphone, you can consider excluding OnePlus 3T from your wish list.

Coming to the camera, all the three devices feature 16MP primary shooters. However, additional features may help you pick one. The back camera on the OnePlus 3T has some added advantages like digital image stabilization and recording video at 120 frames per second (1280 x 720). The front camera on both the Galaxy C7 Pro and the OnePlus 3T has a 16MP sensor while Moto Z Play sports a 5MP front camera.

The Galaxy C7 Pro is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953 octa-core processor (64 bit architecture) backed by Adreno 506 graphics engine and 4 GB RAM to run the show. The OnePlus 3T seems to be more powerful with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 MSM8996 Pro quad core processor (64 bit architecture), Adreno 530 graphics engine and 6 GB RAM. The Moto Z Play apparently has almost the same processor specs, but it still lags behind with only 3 GB RAM.

The Galaxy C7 Pro is powered by a 3300 mAh Li-ion battery with Qualcomm Fast Charge 3.0 technology while the OnePlus 3T has a slightly bigger Li-Polymer battery of 3400 mAh with Dash charge technology. However, it's the Moto Z Play that has the biggest cell – a 3510 mAh Li-ion battery with Turbo charge technology.

The above comparison suggests that the battle between the Galaxy C7 Pro and OnePlus 3T will be fiercer, especially in processing power and camera quality. However, the Moto Z Play has impressed us in terms of storage and its battery performance.