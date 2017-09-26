HMD Global has finally launched the Nokia 8 in India and it comes with a price tag of Rs 36,999. The new device has impressive specifications but it will have to take on several flagships like the OnePlus 5, Apple's iPhone 7, and Moto Z2 Play in the Indian market.

The Nokia sports a5.3-inch IPS LCD QHD screen with 2,560x1,440 pixels (554 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. It features a 4GB RAM, and a 64GB storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

The device also features a dual 13MP (Colour + OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) and 13MP (Mono) main cameras with 1.12µm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 76.9-degree, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), IR (infrared) range finder and dual tone flash, a 13MP front-snapper with f/2.0 apertur, 1.12µm pixel size, 78.4-degree field of view, display flash and PDAF, and a 3,090mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

Now, the big question is whether the Nokia 8 can beat OnePlus 5, iPhone 7 and Moto Z2 Play in India. Well, it is to be seen but here are key specifications of the handsets to give you a clear idea of what they have to offer:

OnePlus 5 specifications and pricing

Priced at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM+64GB storage model, and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB ROM variant, OnePlus 5 sports a 5.5-inch full HD Optic AMOLED screen with 1,920x1,080 pixel (401 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, and a 3,300mAh (non-removable) battery with Dash Charge technology (5V, 4A).

In terms of camera, the device has a dual 16MP Sony sensor (IMX 398) with f/1.7 aperture, 1.12 µm pixel size, EIS (Electronic Optic Stabilisation), DCAF + 20MP telephoto Sony sensor (IMX 350) with f/2.6 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and dual-tone LED flash, and a 16MP selfie camera with Sony sensor (IMX 371), f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, abd fixed autofocus.

Moto Z2 Play specifications and pricing

The device is priced at Rs 27,999. It sports a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor, runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, and comes packed with a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card .

The handset also features a Dual 12MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection and laser autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, and a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging technology.

iPhone 7 specifications and pricing

The device is priced at Rs 45,559 for the 32GB model, Rs 55,351 for the 128GB model and Rs 62,999) for the 256GB variant. It sports a 4.7-inch (diagonal) LED‑backlit widescreen with Retina HD and 1,334x750p resolution (326 ppi pixel density), powered by a 64-bit architure-based A10 Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor, and runs iOS 10.0.1 operating system (upgradable to iOS 10.3.2).

The handset also features a 2GB RAM, a 32GB/128GB/256GB internal memory (no microSD card slot), a 12MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, digital zoon (up to 5x), Optical image Stabilisation, six-element lens, and Quad-LED True Tone flash, a 7MP front-snapper with ƒ/2.2 aperture and auto image stabilization, and a 1,960mAh battery.