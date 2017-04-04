Motorola has launched the much-awaited Moto G5 in India and it will be available for purchase starting midnight on Tuesday. It will be available exclusively on Amazon India at Rs 11,999. You can avail Rs 1,000 cashback if you are Amazon Prime users and buy it using Amazon Pay. Those using HDFC credit/debit card will be given Rs 1,000 discount.

The Lenovo-owned company has aggressively priced the Moto G5 but it won't have a cakewalk in the Indian market, as there are a few popular devices like Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (priced between Rs 10,990 – Rs 12,990), and LeEco Le 2 (Rs 11,990) that will give the new device a run for its money.

So, can the Moto G5 beat Redmi Note 4 and LeEco Le? It's not easy to say but here is specifications comparison to give you a fair idea of what each handsets have to offer:

The Moto G5 sports a 5.0-inch full HD screen with 1,920x1,080p (441 ppi pixel density), while the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and LeEco Le 2 have a 5.5-inch screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density). The devices score even in this department with the Redmi Note 4 and LeEco Le 2 having a bigger display, while the Moto G5 has a sharper screen resolution.

When it comes to hardware and software, the Moto G5 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. On the other hand, the LeEco Le 2 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor, and the Redmi Note 4 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset. Both the devices run Android 6.0 Marshmallow and are expected to receive Nougat update in the future.

In terms of storage, both the Moto G5 and LeEco Le 2 comes packed with a 3GB RAM and a 32GB internal memory but the former stands out with an expandable memory up to 128GB via microSD card. However, the Redmi Note 4 is clear winner in this department with a 32/64GB internal memory extendable up to 256GB and a 2/3/4GB RAM.

The LeEco Le 2 features a 16MP main camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and f/2.0 aperture, and an 8MP camera with 76.5-degree wide-angle lens, 1.4μm pixel size and f/2.2 aperture. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 4 boasts of a 13MP camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP front-snapper with an f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide angle view of field, compared to Moto G5's 13MP main camera with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), 8x zoom, and a 5MP front-snapper.

In terms of battery, the Redmi Note 4 comes packed with a 4,100mAh, while the LeEco Le 2 has a 3,000mAh with LeEco fast charging technology, and the Moto G5 has a 2,800mAh with Rapid charging technology.

Conclusion: These devices are some of the best-budget smartphones currently available in the Indian market. They are almost evenly matched with no clear winner as far as their specifications are concerned. The Moto G5 has advantage in software, while the Redmi Note stands out with more storage and battery, and the LeEco Le 2 mounts a better camera.