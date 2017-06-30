Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is one of the most popular budget smartphones currently available in India. The Chinese company has claimed that more than one million units were sold in the first 45 days of its launch in the country and it is still going strong with sales windows being closed in a few minutes after running out of stock. However, the run could be disrupted when Motorola releases its Moto E4 Plus.

Lenovo-owned Motorola hasn't announced the release date of its Moto E4 Plus in India but has hinted in a tweet that it wouldn't be far off. It has teased the arrival of a product with a powerful battery, and it could be no other device but the Moto E4 Plus which boasts of a 5,000mAh battery with 10W rapid charger.

Also read: Moto E4 Plus to take on Nokia 3, Moto G4 Plus, Lenovo K5 Note in India

So, can the Moto E4 Plus beat Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 in India? Only time can tell this but what we do know the handsets are strong in their respective departments, which means there could be a fierce battle in the smartphone market.

From what we see from the specifications of the devices, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 surely has an upper hand in display and processor. However, the Moto E4 Plus runs Android 7.1 Nougat operating system and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W rapid charger, which easily beats its counterpart. Moreover, Motorola devices are known for their built quality, and we expect the same for the Moto E4 Plus too.

Have a look at the details of the Moto E4 Plus and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4:

The Moto E4 Plus comes with a price tag of $179.99 which is around Rs 11,600 in Indian currency (current exchange rate). The exact India price is not known but it could be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. It sports a 5.5-inch HD IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (267 ppi pixel density), powered by a Quad-core 1.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor, and run Android 7.1 Nougat operating system.

The device also features a 3GB RAM, a 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W rapid charger. In terms of camera, it has a 13MP main camera with ƒ/2.0 aperture, 1.12 um microns 78° lens, Autofocus, Single LED flash, Burst mode, Panorama, HDR and Beautification mode, and a 5MP front snapper, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 1.4 um microns 74° lens, fixed focus, Single LED flash, Burst mode, HDR, and Beautification mode.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is available at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB internal storage model and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant. It has a 5.5-inch screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and an Android Marshmallow operating system.

The device also features a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide angle view of field, and a 4,100mAh battery.