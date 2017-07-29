NEXA is your the latest destination for Maruti Suzuki's PREMIUM cars. This ELITE initiative by the company started in July, 2015.

S-Cross was the 1st premium car 'on sale' from NEXA. Maruti Suzuki aims 15 % of sales from NEXA by 2020. Currently, NEXA offer's S-cross, Baleno, Ignis, Baleno RS & Ciaz models.

'NEXA Service' offers premium service to its customers and expect to set up 300 'NEXA Service' centres by 2020. Maruti Suzuki's 'pride' has a presence in over 136 cities in India.

Will NEXA changes the dimensions of auto market?

