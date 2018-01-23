'Who's the next Bond?' has always been the most anticipated question every time the new regarding the making of the next James Bond flick hits the news. Last year in October, it was confirmed that Daniel Craig will reprise the 007 flick for one last time.

But who could replace Craig in the role the iconic British Secret Service agent after the franchise's 25th instalment?

As per latest reports, former One Direction singer Harry Styles has grabbed the attention of the James Bond bosses. While the choice seems a little unorthodox, Styles has proved as an actor with Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk in last July.

"Harry could do it. If they wanted a younger Bond then why not? He has got it," Spectre film editor Lee Smith reportedly told Daily Star.

"Harry is really good and he can go all the way. He is an exceptional talent and a complete natural on camera."

The Girl Crush crooner has already earned rave reviews for his portrayal in Nolan's WWII action thriller Dunkirk.

Speaking of his performance, Smith added: "You would have thought you were dealing with a guy with many years of experience. You would never know that was his first film. If he wants to act, I cannot imagine he would not have a great future."

Harry, who was chosen for the character based on his talent and not his stardom, had previously opened up about his experience working in Nolan's flick.

The 23-year-old admitted, "I feel very lucky to be a part of Dunkirk. I'd do this one again but it may be one and done – I'd do this one again. I really enjoyed this. I've peaked too soon! There's nowhere to go."

Speaking of the upcoming Bond movie, Page Six earlier reported that the famous womaniser is finally going to get married in Bond 25.

James Bond 25, which is set to release on November 8, 2019, in North America, will be produced by Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.