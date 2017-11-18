Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart surprised many with its first smartphone Billion Capture+. It has claimed that the handset was sold out (without specifying the number) on the first day of launch on November 15. Now, one question that many may ask is whether it can beat popular budget devices like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Motorola Moto G5s, Huawei Honor 6X and others that are currently available in the Indian market.

The Flipkart Billion Capture+ does have impressive features, including artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, metal build and stock android. It comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM (memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), which means it will have to take on several under Rs 15,000 smartphones, including the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 that has done extremely well in India this year.

We can't say if Flipkart Billion Capture+ can beat the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G5s, and Honor 6X in India, but what we can do is provide you the key specifications of the handsets to give you a clear idea of what they have to offer.

Flipkart Billion Capture+ key specifications:

The device sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core processor, runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system (upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo) and powered by a 3,500mAh battery with fast charging technology.

In terms of camera, it has a dual 13MP main camera with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, and an 8MP front-snapper.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 key specifications:

Priced at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage, Rs 9,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage model (memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), the device features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android Marshmallow OS (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat), a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field, and a 4,100mAh battery.

Huawei Honor 6X key specifications:

The device is priced at Rs 11, 999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage and Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant (memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card). It has a 5.5-inch LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), a HiSilicon Kirin 655 processor, an Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat), and a 3,340mAh battery.

In terms of camera, it mounts a 12MP + 2MP main camera with 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR and panorama, and an 8MP front-snapper.

Motorola Moto G5s key specifications:

The device is priced at Rs 13,999. It features a 5.2-inch full HD screen with 1,920x1080 pixels (424 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, a 4GB RAM, and a 64GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB microSD card). It also features a 16MP main camera with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), a 5MP wide-angle camera with dedicated LED flash, and a 3,000mAh battery.