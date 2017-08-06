Undoubtedly, The Dark Knight actor is one of the best method actors in Hollywood. He turned himself into a bag of bones to play the lead in Brad Anderson's The Machinist in 2004.

The 43-year-old actor is reportedly set to portray former US Vice-President Dick Cheney in his biopic directed by Adam McKay. Steve Carell (who will play US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld) and Amy Adams (who will play Lynne Cheney, Dick's wife) is also part of the ensemble cast.

But do you think Bale is the right choice for the role? Looking at his past films like Batman Begins, American Psycho, The Fighter, American Hustle, and the pains he took to get under the skin of the character makes him a compelling case.

Mckay has already worked with Bale in The Big Short which earned Bale an Academy Award nomination for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category. Apart from that, Bale's acting prowess and dedication make him a good candidate to portray one of America's powerful vice-presidents.

Bale is putting on some weight to pull off the role. The actor has recently been spied and the photos have made their way online. And guess what! Bale is totally unrecognisable in the pictures.

The untitled project is currently in pre-production phase. No other official details have been revealed yet. It is still not clear who will portray the role of President George W Bush.

