Britain's electric car firm Alcraft Motor Company has announced its first car, Alcraft GT. The company is launching a crowdfunding campaign for the ambitious project that will start production in 2019. Engineers will now build a running prototype now that the design has been completed and virtual engineering is undertaken for core systems and regulatory requirements.

The Alcraft GT is designed in such a way that it can be converted from a two-seater to a four-seater and has a 500-litre luggage area. It produces 300 miles of range from a single charge which means it's almost on par with Tesla Model 3's 310 mile.

Virtual engineering has provided expected figures of 840 lb ft torque (1140 Nm) and 600 horsepower, which translate into a 0-62mph time of around 3.5 secs, for the Alcraft GT. It weighs only 1,700kg, which is around 75 percent of a Tesla Model S.

"We want to build a British car company which brings together traditional skills and high technology for the emerging low carbon car market," said Alcraft Motor founder and managing director David Alcraft.

Alcraft GT car is expected to be priced between £130,000 and £145,000 (around $189,586/Rs 1.09 crore and $169,973/Rs 1.2 crore).

Now, the question is whether Alcraft GT can defeat Tesla electric cars, including Model 3. Nothing is certain at the moment but it is likely to give electric car manufacturers a run for their money.

It may be mentioned that Tesla Model 3 has received an overwhelming response. The car has 317 lb ft torque (430 Nm) and 258 horsepower which means it can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 5.6 seconds. It also produces 300 miles of range from a single charge.

Meanwhile, 2018 Nissan Leaf car is expected to have a 236 lb ft of torque, 147 horsepower, and weighs 4,453 pounds with 150 miles of range and a top speed of 87 mph. It may not come close to Alcraft GT or Tesla cars in terms of specifications but might challenge them with its aggressive pricing (expected price $29,990).