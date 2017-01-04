The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been through the mill already, as top shots Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke have been dismissed by the Supreme Court for their failure in implementing the Lodha Committee recommendations in full.

As the search is under way to find Anurag Thakur's replacement for the top post, let us spare some thought for Indian football. What if Supreme Court appoints a strict judicial institution like the Lodha Committee to go after the All India Football Federation (AIFF)?

AIFF President Praful Patel may have welcomed the judgement of the Supreme Court on sacking Thakur and Shirke, but what if there comes a time when Patel's institution also come under pressure.

"AIFF welcomes the Supreme Court judgement [on BCCI]. We follow national sports code, age and tenure limit, one state one vote and the RTI," Patel tweeted on Tuesday. AIFF technical committee headed by footballer [Bhaichung Bhutia] and many former players in the ex-co and hold regular and transparent elections. Anything more?

"A few black sheeps and don't paint us with the same brush," Patel, who is also the vice-president of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) region at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), added.

Let's actually have a look whether the AIFF fulfils some of the key recommendations given to the BCCI by Lodha Committee.

Lodha recommendations for BCCI

- Lodha panel wants BCCI to come under RTI Act.

Does AIFF fulfil this? Yes.

- Lodha panel recommends legalisation of betting.

Betting in Indian football? No.

- Lodha panel wants BCCI to have one state, one vote. Also no proxy voting of individuals.

Does AIFF fulfil this? Yes.

- No BCCI office-bearer can have more than two consecutive terms.

Has AIFF been fulfiling this? No.

No BCCI office-bearer can be a minister or a government servant.

Does AIFF fulfil this? No.

- There should be a 15-day gap between IPL season and national calender.

What has AIFF done? The ISL actually has been played coinciding with international friendlies.

- One individual should hold only one post in cricket administration.

What about the AIFF? Never followed.

- Office-bearers in BCCI should not be beyond the age of 70 years.

Does AIFF fulfil this? To some extent, yes.