Can a $1 Billion crowdfunding campaign ban Trump from Twitter?

Speaking in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump gushed—again—about Twitter. If I didn and amp;#39;t have social media, I wouldn and amp;#39;t be able to get the word out, he said. That and amp;#39;s exactly what Valerie Plame Wilson is hoping for. The former CIA agent has launched a $1 billion GoFundMe campaign to finance her bid to purchase a controlling share of Twitter, according to USA Today. If she reaches the lofty goal, she plans to kick @realDonaldTrump off the website.