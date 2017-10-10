A student shot a police officer to death at Texas Tech University in Lubbock on Monday (9 October), and the campus was placed on lockdown before the suspect was arrested, officials said.The attack took place after the unidentified student was taken to the schools police station following a welfare check by campus police during which drugs and drug paraphernalia were reportedly found in his room.
Campus police officer shot dead in Texas after student busted for drugs
- October 10, 2017 11:32 IST
