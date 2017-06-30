German carmaker Audi is set to unveil the next-generation A8 on July 11 at the Audi Summit in Barcelona. Ahead off the global unveiling, the new version of the flagship sedan made a guest appearance at the world premiere of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' at Los Angeles.

Tom Holland, who stars as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, was chauffeured down the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday in the camouflaged 2018 Audi A8. Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau arrived together in a black Audi R8 Spyder.

Unlike the usual camouflaging comes in special adhesive foil with pattern of black and white swirls, the new Audi A8 appeared for the premiere has been modified to incorporate spider webs on the vehicle doors and within the signature rings.

The 2018 Audi A8 came for the movie doesn't reveal anything new that we haven't seen before. The previous test mule confirmed that the new sedan will feature a design in line with the Audi Prologue concept. The model came for the premiere is in line with this design and it looks like wide and long than current A8.

Audi's involvement with the Spiderman movie franchise further carried out in the movie. Even before its official world premiere, the first glimpses of the Audi A8's can be seen on the big screen in Spider-Man: Homecoming movie.

Audi claims viewers can see parts of the front and side designs in the film. In addition, Audi AI Traffic Jam Pilot is seen in action when Happy Hogan drives Peter Parker and momentarily removing his hands from the wheel. The technology allows the sedan to take over the task of driving and continues to move autonomously.